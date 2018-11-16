Karisma Kapoor is undoubtedly B-town's one of the most celebrated actors and it seems that the beauty has beaten age. Recently, the actor posted a new photo on the Instagram which has been grabbing numerous eyeballs for all the good reasons. It has been a couple of hours since the actor posted the photo on social media and it has garnered over thousands of likes.

Though the actor has taken a break from the silver screen, the magic of her beauty is still making her fans fall deeply and madly fall in love for the actor even when off camera. The flamboyant diva has a prominent Instagram profile where she shares her everyday looks that send her fans into a frenzy.

Recently, the actor posted a new photo on the Instagram which has been grabbing a series of eyeballs for all the good reasons. Donning a V-shaped floral long dress, Karisma is looking like an epitome of grace and class. She has accessorised the look with a black bag and you can’t totally miss the black high heels, which are adding an oomph to her entire look. Above all this, the way she has put her hair on one-side is making her look drop-dead gorgeous. Before we say much, let’s take a look at the photo that has been doing the rounds on social media.

Isn’t she looking just too beautiful? The diva is making it difficult for us to comprehend her beauty into words. It has been a couple of hours since the actor posted the photo on social media and it has garnered over thousands of likes. Every now and then, the actor has emerged as a fashionista and even some of the top-rated actors just can’t beat Karisma when it comes to sporting a particular look.

Here we have encapsulated some of the best ever pictures of the timeless beauty that have been making her fans and followers fall in love with the beauty. Take a look:

