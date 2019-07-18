Karisma Kapoor shares another picture with gorgeous sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and family on her social media today. In the picture, they are seen posing in London dressed up casually. Have a look.

Karisma Kapoor recently shared a picture on her Instagram featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, her children and mother posing on London streets. Karisma has been posting pictures with sister Kareena lately having a gala time there. She also posted a boomerang where both the sisters are standing and posing for the camera.

In the picture, Kareena is seen standing on the streets of London with son Taimur, sister Karisma with her kids Samiera, Kiaan and mother Babita giving major family goals. Undoubtedly, Taimur is stealing the show sitting on a stroller cutely wearing orange pants and holding toys.

Meanwhile, Bebo has recently finished shooting for her upcoming film Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan in which she is playing the role of a cop. She is currently juggling between London where she is holidaying with family and Mumbai where she is seen judging a dance reality show Dance India Dance season 7. When Kareena was busy in London, sister Karisma went as a judge on the dance reality show for one episode. According to reports, Malaika Arora will be seen judging the contestants in the upcoming episode as Kareena’s substitute.

Apart from Angrezi Medium, Bebo will be next seen in Good News opposite Akshay Kumar and in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Kareena was last seen dancing with the stars of Jabariya Jodi- Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra on the sets of DID 7.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App