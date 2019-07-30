Karisma Kapoor Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra engagement: Armaan Jain proposed her long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor shared the first picture of these love birds in which the trio looks perfect together.

Karisma Kapoor Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra engagement: Actor Armaan Jain on Tuesday proposed a big question to his long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra to which she answered a Yes! Karisma Kapoor is the first one to reveal the good news to the fans and shared an adorable post on her Instagram handle. What a cute moment it is!

In the photo Armaan went down to his knees to propose the love of his life, it seems like it was pre-planned because by looking on to the set up the balcony was decorated with an array of roses. Arman was all dressed up in black by donning a black jacket and black pant while Anissa is seen in a black floral dress.

The love birds were looking absolutely stunning and with there great chemistry makes the photo today internet sensation. Whereas, Karisma looks stunning in a long floral gown and let her hair open no doubt the trio looks perfect together

However in 2014 Armaan denied the rumors of dating Anissa and said It’s mistaken he has never been into a long-term relationship with anyone and Anissa is his childhood friend, he knew her since she was three and we have a group of 8 friends who chills together.

On the professional front, Armaan Jain was an assistant director and actor, known for Student of the Year (2012), Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and Lekar Hum Deewana Dil (2014).

