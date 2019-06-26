Karishma Kapoor: Bollywood queen Karishma Kapoor turns 45 today and her Bikini picture has once again proved that age is just a number as she looks super hot and sexy in a Bikini.

Karishma Kapoor: The epitome of beauty and elegance, Karishma Kapoor turns 45 today and her Bikini-clad picture has taken the social media by storm. The Bollywood actress who is currently vacationing with her family in New York has taken on to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a Bikini for the first time.

Karishma looks hot and sizzling in a black monokini, sunbathing by the pool in New York City.

She has captioned the pictures as “Love urself at every age #nofilter #birthdaymood”

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani have showered her with love and praises on Karishma’s special day. Amrita Arora who is a close friend of Karishma wrote “whoa girl” in response to her sexy bikini photo. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri and Eshaa Amiin also commented that the actress looks so hot in the picture and continued calling her an inspiration.

Bollywood's glam queen of nineties, #KarismaKapoor is still as sexier as she was at her prime. This picture is a proof of it🔥#Karisma posted this bikini photo on her 45th birthday😍#HappyBirthdayKarismaKapoor pic.twitter.com/69huEUWApL — 🔴Sunikar Reddy (@SunikarReddy) June 25, 2019

Madhuri Dixit who has worked with Karishma Kapoor in Dil toh Pagal hai also took on to twitter to wish her Happy Birthday. Walking down the memory lane Madhuri tweeted “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #KarishmaKapoor. Just remembering the unforgettable dance off scene we shot for #DilThoPagalHai and the unlimited laughter on the sets that still continue every time we meet. I hope your special day is filled with loads of laughter and love ”



Karishma Kapoor is celebrating her birthday with friends and family in New York. In pictures posted by Mallika Arora on her Instagram handle, Karishma Kapoor can be seen enjoying the day with her girl gang. Sister Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora are seen in the picture making the day special for the birthday girl, Karishma Kapoor.

