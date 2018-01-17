Recently Karisma Kapoor's ex husband Sunjay Kapur met his kids Sameira and Kiaan to spent some quality time with them in New Delhi. Sanjay's current wife Priya Sachdev shared some adorable images of the kids twinning with their dad on her Instagram handle. Sunjay Kapur tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Priya Sachdeva in a private affair in 2017.

Karisma Kapoor and her ex husband Sunjay Kapur might not be together together anymore but they are trying their best to give their kids, Sameira and Kiaan, a happy childhood. Recently, Sunjay Kapur spent some quality time with his kids in New Delhi and had a royal photo-shoot as they donned matching outfits. Sanjay’s current wife Priya Sachdev shared the photos on her Instagram handle with the caption, “#Twosday The perfect twosday post! Loving, doting, caring and an amazing father…”

After Karisma and Sunjay parted ways, the custody of the kids was given to Karisma while Sunjay was granted visitation rights. The duo got married in 2003 but their relationship soon turned sour that led to a divorce in 2016. In 2017, Priya Sachdev and Sunjay Kapur tied the knot in a private wedding affair attended by close family and friends. Recently, rumours were rife that Karishma might tie the knot to entrepreneur Sandeep Toshniwal. In an interview with HT, Karishma’s father Randhir Kapoor said, “If she (Karisma) wants to get married, then she has my blessings. She is young and must be seeing him (Sandeep), I don’t know. I also see their photographs.”

The veteran actor added, “If she wants to begin her life again and her children are happy with it (her decision to get married again) then I will support them. I don’t think there is anything wrong in that in today’s time.” Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor has tried her best to keep the kids away from the media glare and provide them with a normal childhood just like other kids.

