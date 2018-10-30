Known as B-town's most glamorous and stylish actor, well, Karisma Kapoor has undoubtedly earned the titles for her. An hour ago, the actor shared a post on her Instagram handle or call it her modus operandi of telling paparazzi that this is you must be looking for.

Known as B-town’s most glamorous and stylish actor, well, Karisma Kapoor has undoubtedly earned the titles for her. The way she carries herself and her choice of dresses makes her fashion game strong and stands out in the crowd of other fashion lovers. There is no doubt regarding the fact that she is a born fashionista and loves to keep nailing every avatar she dons. An hour ago, the actor shared a post on her Instagram handle or call it her modus operandi of telling paparazzi that this is you must be looking for. At the moment, the post has garnered over 20, 143 likes and we are sure the numbers will keep mounting till we come to the end of the article.

Donning a yellow floral saree, the actor flaunts her remarkable curves like a pro. In a series of pictures, you will see three different shades of the actor starting from being saucy to the epitome of grace and last but not the least but ever bubbly Kapoor sister Karisma Kapoor. The photos are just too classy to miss and you just can’t stop staring for a while. Before we just keep making efforts to comprehend her beauty, take a look at this epitome of flamboyancy:

Here are some other pictures from the diva’s Instagram collection, take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More