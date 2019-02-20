Globally admired German fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, identified with the luxury fashion brands Chanel and Fendi, departed for his final abode on Tuesday at 85. The global fashion and showbiz community is mourning the bereavement of the designer who was known for impeccable style, an evolving design sensibility as well as his dexterity for making controversial statements. A statement issued on Lagerfeld’s official Instagram account confirmed the melancholic news of his demise.
The House of Karl Lagerfeld shared the news of the passing of its creative director Karl Lagerfeld on February 19, 2019, in Paris, France with deep emotion and grief. He was one of the most influential and celebrated designers of the century and an iconic and universal symbol of style. The official statement read that Karl was passionate, powerful and intensely curious and was driven by a phenomenal sense of creativity. It added that the designer had left behind an unprecedented legacy as one of the greatest designers of our time, and there were no words to be found to express how much he will be missed.
This is how Tweeple reacted to the demise of Karl Lagerfeld:
Reportedly, Lagerfeld was fighting against pancreatic cancer. He began his fashion career with the fashion house in 1983, a decade after Coco Chanel died and was known for an unparalleled and unique appearance in his later years, regularly wearing dark suits, a ponytail and black glares.
