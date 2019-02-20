The most famous and celebrated haute couture icon Karl Lagerfeld who was a German creative director, fashion designer, artist, photographer and caricaturist breathed his last on Tuesday at 85. He was known as the creative director of the French fashion house Chanel and was also creative director of the Italian fashion house Fendi.

Globally admired German fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, identified with the luxury fashion brands Chanel and Fendi, departed for his final abode on Tuesday at 85. The global fashion and showbiz community is mourning the bereavement of the designer who was known for impeccable style, an evolving design sensibility as well as his dexterity for making controversial statements. A statement issued on Lagerfeld’s official Instagram account confirmed the melancholic news of his demise.

The House of Karl Lagerfeld shared the news of the passing of its creative director Karl Lagerfeld on February 19, 2019, in Paris, France with deep emotion and grief. He was one of the most influential and celebrated designers of the century and an iconic and universal symbol of style. The official statement read that Karl was passionate, powerful and intensely curious and was driven by a phenomenal sense of creativity. It added that the designer had left behind an unprecedented legacy as one of the greatest designers of our time, and there were no words to be found to express how much he will be missed.

This is how Tweeple reacted to the demise of Karl Lagerfeld:

There will never be another like @KarlLagerfeld! He was sassy and kind all at the same time… A wicked sense of humor with a gorgeous heart of gold. I’m sure the angels just got a bit more chic, may you Rest In Peace darling ❤🕶 pic.twitter.com/5TyrHPTsRx — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 19, 2019

Rest In Peace Karl Lagerfeld 😭 pic.twitter.com/ihCrvUMc1K — Julia Anderson (@juliaanderson63) February 19, 2019

RIP Karl Lagerfeld, who was given a $25,000 solid gold Apple Watch by Jony Ive that he wore without ever setting up https://t.co/kSY8sNdTTY pic.twitter.com/8FOUew9hqy — nilay patel (@reckless) February 20, 2019

Rip #KarlLagerfeld ! But trust me guys he’s not reading ur tweets so plz STOP IT! — Joe (@itsmeouioui) February 20, 2019

…@karllagerfeld your incredible talent and joie de vivre will be missed by all of us who love fashion and you 💔 pic.twitter.com/TsoMzNiFtY — Cindy Crawford (@CindyCrawford) February 20, 2019

Reportedly, Lagerfeld was fighting against pancreatic cancer. He began his fashion career with the fashion house in 1983, a decade after Coco Chanel died and was known for an unparalleled and unique appearance in his later years, regularly wearing dark suits, a ponytail and black glares.

