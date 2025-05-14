Home
  Karnataka Horror: Class 6 Boy Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Class 9 Student In Hubli After Minor Argument

Karnataka Horror: Class 6 Boy Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Class 9 Student In Hubli After Minor Argument

A Class 6 student allegedly stabbed and killed a Class 9 boy over a minor dispute in Karnataka’s Hubli, shocking police and sparking concerns about children's exposure to violence.

Karnataka Horror: Class 6 Boy Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Class 9 Student In Hubli After Minor Argument


In a deeply disturbing incident that has left an entire community in shock, a Class 6 student in Hubli, Karnataka, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a Class 9 student to death during a minor altercation while playing, according to the police.

The horrific incident occurred when the two boys, students of the same school, reportedly got into a petty argument while playing. Things escalated quickly, ending in violence that claimed the life of the 14-year-old victim.

The victim’s mother rushed him to the hospital in a desperate attempt to save his life. However, doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Following the incident, the minor accused was taken into custody and sent to a juvenile justice home. Authorities confirmed that both students studied at the same educational institution, though their grades differed by three years.

Hubli Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar called the act “unfortunate” and expressed grave concern over the mindset of such a young child. He said: “It is unfortunate if a Class 6 student has developed a mindset to stab someone. Somewhere, this could be a result of the violence they have seen on television or mobile phones, and the effect of family and society.”

Kumar appealed to parents and society at large to reflect seriously on what children are being exposed to in daily life: “Everyone must wake up to this incident. It’s a young child who has to be termed an accused.”

The incident raises alarming questions about children’s exposure to violence, the impact of digital content, and the role of family and societal values in shaping young minds. Experts have long warned that unmonitored access to violent media and a lack of emotional support can distort a child’s understanding of conflict and resolution.

The tragedy has reignited discussions around mental health education, school counseling, and parental monitoring—especially when it comes to young students accessing smartphones and violent content without guidance.

