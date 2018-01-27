On Saturday, Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi addressed a presser and stated about the school bus attack in Gurugram. Lokendra Singh Kalvi said that they were not involved in the attack and they don’t have any relevance with the people who attacked malls and bus. Adding to his statement, Kalvi demanded an investigation from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Karni sena chief also added that he has evidence to prove that none of their volunteers were part of the attacks.

Shri Rajput Karni Sena on Saturday once again said that they were not involved in the January 24 Gurugram school bus attack. Addressing a press conference here, Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi said he had evidence to prove that none of their volunteers were part of the attack on the school bus in Gurugram and cinema halls in Ahmedabad and other parts of the country. “We are open to probe by highest of authorities, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Let there be a CBI probe to find out who was behind the attacks,” Kalvi said.

He, however, said that the ongoing protest would be intensified and continued till the movie “Padmaavat” was banned. Even on Thursday, Kalvi had said they had no role in the Gurugram bus attack and instead blamed Sanjay Leela Bhansali — the maker of “Padmaavat” — and his team for the heinous act. Speaking to the media in Jaipur, Kalvi had said: “Our image is being tarnished by leveling false allegations… We are ready to face any kind of probe in this incident, be it judicial or CBI.”

“We can never think of attacking innocent, sweet-looking kids. I repeat that Rajputs can never make such an attack, neither can any Hindu, as our religion never teaches us to do such cowardly acts,” he asserted. He stressed that the attack was engineered by Bhansali and his associates.