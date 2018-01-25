Sanjana Chowhan of NewsX was outraged by the act of Karni Sena supporter Surajpal Amu who not only called her ‘baby’ but also questioned the entire outfit that how is attacking a school bus and calling women bravery? She also asked him that why their outfit doesn’t stand for women rights, take action against female feticide, rape and child marriage. Not only this, Surajpal has also threatened NewsX as well as the anchor of negative consequences. He is the same supporter who has earlier threatened to chop off Deepika Padukone’s nose during the Padmaavat controversy.

A supporter of Karni Sena named Surajpal Amu on Wednesday during live show called news editor Sanjana Chowhan of TV news channel Newsx ‘baby’ during the argument on the violent protests over controversial film Padmaavat. This shameful incident took place after protesters and goons of Karni Sena on Wednesday attacked a school bus in Gurugram which was carrying over a dozen of school children and their teaching staff. Many of the protesters did not only vandalise the bust but also threw stones inside the bus. This derogatory attack was condemned by many Bollywood celebrities as well as many news channels.

Rajput outfit Karni Sena have been talking about the pride of Rajput women and they also call queen Padmavati as ‘Maa Padmavati’ and have stated that this is the reason that they want to protect the pride on Indian women and on the other hand, they called NewsX’s TV news anchor ‘baby’ on national television during a live chat show. The goons of the Karni Sena not only have disrespected a woman on national television but have also forgotten that the school bus they attacked in Gurugram also had women passengers in it.

