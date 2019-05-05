Fringe outfit Karni Sena has once again threatened a Bollywood artist and this time their target is veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar after the latter's statement on ghoonghat practice in Rajasthan.

Lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar has landed himself in trouble after the renowned veteran lyricist commented on Shiv Sena’s move to ban burqa in India soon after Sri Lanka’s banned burqa for preventing terrorist activities. Soon after Javed Akhtar said that be it burqa or ghoonghat, both should be banned as they are against women empowerment, fringe outfit Karni Sena, who are best known for the entire chaos created during the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmaavat, said that they will pull of Javed Akhtar’s tongue if he does not apologise for his comments on women wearing ghoonghat in Rajasthan.

Soon after Akhtar said that if we are acting against the burqa system then we should also take a similar action for ghoonghat, Karni Sena’s Maharashtra wing president Jivan Singh Solanki in a statement to a leading daily said that if Javed Akhtar does not apologise within three days he will have to face the repercussion for the same.

Jivan Singh Solanki further said that they will pull out both Akhtar’s eyes and even his tongue if he does not say sorry for his remarks on the practice of ghoonghat in Rajasthan. However, soon after Javed Akhtar’s remarks on ghoonghat ban irked many heated arguments and controversies, the veteran lyricist took to Twitter to clarify his statement on the burqa and ghoonghat ban and said that people are trying to distort his statements.

Some people are trying to distort my statement . I have said that may be in Sri Lanka it is done for security reasons but actually it is required for women empowerment . covering the face should be stopped whether naqab or ghoonghat . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) May 3, 2019

This is not the first time that Karni Sena has threatened a Bollywood artist for disrespecting Hindu sentiments. They have been in news for threatening actors like Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut for distorting facts in their films such as Padmaavat and Manikarnika.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App