The trailer for the second season of Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat has been released, and the most loved reel couple is back with their never-ending tantrums. In the trailer, Kunal Khanna (Ram Kapoor) and Tipsy (Sakshi Tanwar) are trying to fight every bitter circumstance to make the love of their life happen. The chemistry of the two lead roles is the USP of the entire trailer.

While the two lovebirds have a lot of issues going on with their lives, the two seems to find peace in each other's company only

The most loved reel couple Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar are all set to make a bang with the second season of AltBalaji web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. Continuing their endless banter, the two leads will find true love at the most inappropriate times. Well, this time the leads have better and bigger reasons to fight as that is where the chemistry of this couple lies. Sakshi Tanwar is playing Tripura Sundari Nagarajan (Tipsy) while Ram Kapoor will be spreading his charm as Kunal Khanna. The trailer of the series has been launched and well yes, it looks like another typical Ekta Kapoor’s soaps.

In the trailer, the two are trying to love each other but this time the circumstances are not in their support. The past of the two lead characters seems to play a major part in the story. While Tipsy’s mother and his size is a big issue in Kunal’s way to have his true love, Tipsy was seen struggling with Kunal’s ex-wife, his daughter and her own ex-lover. So, basically there is a love triangle and Sameer Kochhar (Palash) will be playing the third angle of the story. The anchor turned actor has played the same role in Bade Ache Lagte Hain too. In the entire trailer, the chemistry of the couple is the only thing, which makes you feel connected.

While the two lovebirds have a lot of issues going on with their lives, the two seems to find peace in each other’s company only. Kunal Khanna is trying his level best to convince his lady love while Tipsy is still struggling with their’s pasts. The cast of the web series also includes Farida Venkat, Tanvi Vyas and Kavi Shastri. The releasing date of the web series has not been revealed yet.