Karthikeya and Payal Rajput’s debut Telugu movie Rx100 was a smash hit for its storyline and stellar performances of the star cast. The movie had popular songs Adire Hrudayam and Pilaa Raa. And the scintillating, as well as romantic video, of the song Adire Hrudayam, has crossed recently crossed 13 million views on youtube. The song was penned by Chaitanya Prasad and voiced by noted Telugu singer Karthik. The music for the song was directed by Chaitan Bharadwaj.

In the video that has gone viral, Karthikeya and Payal have a crackling chemistry that puts the screen on fire. Shot in the raw, rustic and scenic locales of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh which is the perfect set up for the croon-worthy song, it showcases Karthikeyan in the role of a brawny village boy and Payal in the role of a village belle perfectly. In the song, Karthikeya is seen sporting a casual button-down shirt and jeans. Payal, on the other hand, is seen sporting a typical south Indian half saree in the beginning and gradually sports kurtas and lowers of various styles. The romantic mood of the video is the highlight.

The film which released in July this year was a runaway hit with chart-topping songs. The movie vividly showcases the shades of love, lust and betrayal with applaud-worthy performances by the entire star cast.

