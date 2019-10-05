Bollywood celebrities Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez has shared their latest video on YouTube. From getting ready for the red carpet to behind the scenes of an ad shoot, the video are worth a watch. Take a look.

The YouTube fever is enveloping the whole of Bollywood bit by bit. From taking the fans behind the scenes on sets, getting ready with me, workout sessions to birthday vlogs, our favorite celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to share a leaf out of their personal life and connect with their audience more than ever. Be it Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani, it seems like fans have already picked their bet.

As we approach the weekend, Kartik Aaryan has shared the latest video on his YouTube account giving everyone a sneak peek into his ad shoot with clothing brand Manyavar. The three-minute video features the heartthrob getting ready for the shoot, his interaction with team members on set, behind the scenes of a photoshoot and fan interactions. However, the highlight of the video is a little fan who is seen singing songs like Bom Diggy Diggy and Poster Lagwa Do.

Just hours before Kartik, Alia shared a getting ready with me video where the actor can be seen with her entourage glamourising for IIFA awards. From choosing between two outfit options, makeup hacks to a portfolio photoshoot right after it, the video is a glimpse into a celebrity’s life. Trending on No. 24 on YouTube, the video has already garnered more than 864,288 views.

Take a look at other videos shared by Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani:

Speaking about his YouTube channel, Kartik Aaryan had earlier said in a statement that his YouTube channel will feature unfiltered and uncensored content from his life. The topics touched on his YouTube account will include fitness, travel, fashion and more.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in upcoming films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani, Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya, Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar as well as Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has projects like Sadak 2, RRR and Brahmastra, Disha Patani has Malang and Jacqueline Fernandez has Drive and Mrs. Serial Killer.

