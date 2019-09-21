Amitabh Bachchan and Kartik Aryan are all set for the commercial ad together, they will be seen in an apparel brand advertisement.

Kartik Aaryan and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to work in a commercial ad together, as the star Kaartik is a big fan of Big B and is now super excited to work with his icon. Both of them will be seen in an ad of apparel brand as the brand was looking for a young face to take the brand identity to the next level.

Amitabh Bachchan has also praised Kartik Aaryan for his acting in the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and said the film has quite a little weird name but Aaryan did his role brilliantly in it and he even said the film had a good story and he was obsessed with writing them well-wishing messages. Kartik was happy to hear that he got praises from Amitabh Bachchan the superstar and said Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was now even close to his heart. Kartik tweeted for Big B and said that he is on cloud nine when he heard the priceless words and as an actor, he was waiting for such moment, it has encouraged him, even more, to do such work in his life.

Amitabh Bachchan has not only paired with heartthrob Kartik Aaryan but also with Ayushmann Khurana for a fun fledged film Gulabo Sitabo. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and after this, he will be out with Bhramastra in which he is going to play a major role in the film, the film Bhramastra starres Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in it.

Kartik Aaryan has some lined up film like Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film recently packed up its shoot and starres Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in it. He will also be seen with Sara Ali Khan in the film Aaj Kal which is going to be a remake of Love Aaj Kal and is slated to release on February 2020.

