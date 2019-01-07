Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are reportedly the new couple to look out for in Bollywood. After being spotted at movie and dinner dates, latest reports suggest that the young duo are indeed dating. It was only recently that Sara confessed his feelings for Kartik Aaryan. The reports state that Kartik and Ananya might share the screen in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The next-gen star Ananya Panday will be making her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Amid several dinner dates and movie outings, the latest couple in the block to hit the headlines is none other than Student of the year 2 debutant Ananya Pandey and Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Kartik Aaryan. The reports come in right after Sara Ali Khan’s confession that she wants to date Kartik Aaryan and star in a film together. It was only recently that Ranveer Singh acted as a cupid and introduced Sara to Kartik at an event.

Reacting to the link-up rumours with Ananya Panday, Kartik had earlier stated that people say a lot of things. It was just a dinner and he finds it strange to read reports like that about himself. The latest report by an entertainment portal states that Kartik and Ananya are not only the latest couple in Bollywood but are also being considered for the remake of Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

Looking at the massive fanbase and popularity of the young couple, the reports do not come as a huge surprise for many. After the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety, Kartik has been roped in for films like Luka Chuppi and Hindi remake of Kirik Party while Ananya is yet to make her Bollywood debut in Student of the year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

