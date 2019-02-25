Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar's Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to release next year on January 10, 2020. The movie has been helmed by Mudassar Aziz, Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra. Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Luka Chuppi which will be releasing next month on March 1.

Bollywood’s new favourite Kartik Aaryan has some interesting projects lined up. From Luka Chupi to Pati Patni Aur Woh, he is all set to make it a remarkable year for him. Recently the makers of the film took to their official Instagram handle to announce the release date of the remake version! The movie is all set to launch on January 10, 2020. The movie Pati Patni Aur Woh will star Student of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles with Karik Aryan.

The original version of Pati Patni Aur Woh from 1978 featured superstar Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Rajneeta Kaur in lead roles. The remake version will be helmed by Mudassar Aziz, Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra. Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently promoting his upcoming film Luka Chupi with Kriti Sanon which is set to release next month in March. Whereas Ananya Panday will be making her acting debut this year with Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year 2. Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar is also busy promoting her new movie Sonchirya opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

