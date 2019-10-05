Kartik Aaryan opens up about his life struggles, says he did not have any place to go and there was no other option for him other than acting.

Kartik Aaryan, the crush of the nation recently opens up about his struggles that he has been through a lot and did not have any plans other than acting. Kartik has been a part of a number of films and started his career with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama through which he gained fame.

In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, Kartik said that he did not have plan B for his career and if his actions would not work out, he had no clue what to do with his life. He did not have any place to go and live and was in a bare condition of struggling with auditions and waiting for a break. He added that if he had thought of another option it won’t be possible for him to reach here, where he is standing now. He was always interested in acting and that is the reason that he is standing here. He also said that he wants to try his hands in directing films too.

Kartik said that his popularity came from the youth because he connects with him well because he comes from the age group that watches films and he knows what they want to watch and what kind of acting they relate to. He added to it and said he is in that age bracket where these all are the people who watch films.

Aaryan recently packed up his shoot for the film Pati Patni Aur Woh which was shot in Lucknow and is a remake of 1978 film by the same name. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and he is directing Kartik’s next film Aaj Kal in which he will be seen opposite his rumored girlfriend Sara Ali Khan. Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

