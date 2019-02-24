Kartik Aaryan celebrates one year of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has completed one year of his blockbuster film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. To mark the occasion, Kartik has shared a throwback video on his Instagram account in which he can be seen dancing with his mom. Kartik's upcoming film Luka Chuppi is all set to hit the screens on March 1.

Bollywood film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety proved a turning point in Kartik Aaryan’s career. The blockbuster success of the film made Kartik the national crush of the year and there has been no looking back ever since. As the film crosses 1 year at the cinema screens, Kartik has shared an adorable throwback video on his official Instagram account in which he can be seen dancing with his mother on the song Dil Chori.

Sharing the video with his fans, Kartik wrote that the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has given him lifetime memories and this is one of them. As he shakes a leg with his mother at the success party of the film, the mother-son duo look too cute to handle. In no time, the video has garnered 647K views and the comment section under the photo has been flooded with a wave of compliments and praises.

However, this is not the first time that Kartik has shared heartwarming photos with her mother on Instagram. In one of the photos shared by Kartik, the actor can be seen laying down on her mother’s lap. Looking at the photos, it is clear that Kartik is definitely a momma’s boy.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films and T-Series, the film also starred Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. Post Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the actor will be seen in upcoming films like Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Hindi version of Kirik Party.

