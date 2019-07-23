Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan who is busy shooting for his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow as per reports chose Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 over college romance drama with Disha Patani.

After the massive success of Pyaar Ka Punchanama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan is slowly turning out to be the Bollywood’s next-gen star! From delivering another superhit earlier this year Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan has added another film to his kitty.

Kartik Aaryan has been grabbing headlines for a long time and all for good reasons! Recently, the star finished shooting for his film Love Aaj Kal sequel with Sara Ali Khan and currently Kartik is shooting for his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in Lucknow. What’s more, interesting is that Kartik Aaryan is bagging all the sequels after Aaj Kal, he has bagged Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 with Jhanvi Kapoor.

Along with this, Kartik Aaryan has been locked in as the main lead for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Joining him will also be Akshay Kumar in the psychological thriller. However, this has caused a slight shift in his schedule as Kartik Aaryan had also signed a film with Anees Bazmee. It was a college drama where he would be seen romancing Disha Patani in lead roles.

The plan was for the movie to go on floors at the end of 2019 but now as Dostana 2 begins in October and Bhool Bhulaiyaa in January 2020. Both the college drama and Bhool Bhulayya 2 are being directed by Anees Bazmee so, the director has come to a conclusion of starting shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 first. As of now, the movie won’t star Kartik Aaryan and Disha Patani.

