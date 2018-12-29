Post the success of Sonu Ki Titu Ke Sweety, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has shined through as the new heartthrob of India. Recently, the actor made his debut on celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan 6 hosted by Karan Johar. He made an appearance on the show with none other than Luka Chuppi actor Kriti Sanon. However, it is Kartik Aaryan's statement jacket on the show that is getting everyone talking and going gaga over.

Kartik Aryan has recently become the crush of millions of girls and has made some impressive fashion statements in the past one year. The young star of Bollywood is turning the tables for many by wearing some really fashionable clothes lately. Fans are provided with regular insights of his latest looks for all different events that end up making headlines.

Recently, he made his debut on Koffee with Karan and no wonder he has again raised the bar of his fashion sense with his jacket that costs whooping 4.5 lakhs. Well, it is always the host Karan Johar who makes new fashion statements with his quirky jackets but this time Kartik Aryan stole the show and wore an embroidered skull zipped jacket by Mastermind Japan. The jacket has a statement skull pattern and world mastermind written on the back.

This year, Kartik Aryan came to the show with his film Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. Everyone has been waiting for Kartik’s share of gossips that are doing rounds in Bollywood and as well as on the internet. Right from his love life to his reaction on Sara Ali Khan having a crush on him and also about his upcoming projects in 2019. So all we can do is wait for the episode and till then praise the young star for his talent, looks and fashion.

