Kartik Aaryan, who is riding high on the success of his last release, the Luv Ranjan-directed 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', seems to be in a happy space in real life too. The 27-year-old actor was snapped with his found love in Indo-Canadian model Dimple Sharma.

The 2 rumoured love-birds were spotted in Mumbai on a movie date over the weekend

Monday is always the busiest day of the week, but actor Kartik Aaryan and his rumoured Indo-Canadian model girlfriend, Dimple Sharma strolling the Mumbai streets stood out. The 2 rumoured love-birds were spotted in Mumbai on a movie date over the weekend and later in Bandra on a casual outing.

Kartik and Dimple were twinning in denim shirts and black trousers. On Sunday they were spotted coming out of a theatre and on Monday, the cameras spotted Kartik and Dimple outside a restaurant. Karrtik was even snapped smiling for the cameras.

For those who’re not entertainment lovers and wondering, who’s Dimple Sharma, she’s a model and has featured in many advertisements. She is reported to have worked with Kartik Aaryan on several projects and even featured in commercials with bigwigs Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. Neither Kartik nor Dimple have addressed any rumours about their rumoured relationship yet.

Kartik Aryan made his Bollywood debut with 2011’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama, directed by Luv Ranjan. He later followed it up with Mr Ranjan’s two other films – Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Kartik and Nushrat Bharucha’s blockbuster film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which released this year, was also directed by Luv Ranjan. For Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, he recently received the Dadasaheb Excellence Award for the Entertainer Of The Year.

‘Luka Chuppi’ with Kriti Sanon is Kartik Aaryan’s next film. He has also signed the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party.

