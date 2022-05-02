The powerhouse actor is leaving no stone unturned in order to make his first theatrical release post-lockdown a memorable one.

The title tune from Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be launched at a one-of-a-kind multi-city tour. The unstoppable actor is leaving no stone unturned in order to make his first theatrical release post-lockdown a memorable one.

And it’s possible that this is the first time a music launch has been prepared on such a grand scale.

From Chandigarh to Lucknow, Delhi to Gurugram, the heartthrob will promote the song with a four-city trip. The actor has a broad appeal and enjoys interacting with his fans on a personal level.

Covid-19 is making the most of his predicament now that he has it under control. The film’s team has devised a comprehensive advertising strategy with Aaryan to debut the much-anticipated tune, which is one of the film’s most valuable assets. In these cities, he will visit colleges, malls, and theatres to launch the song in front of a live audience in a single day.

Pritam penned the song, which Tanishk Bagchi reworked for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, while Neeraj Shridhar provided the vocals. Aaryan is setting the dance floor on fire in the number, which was choreographed by Bosco Caesar. The film’s trailer was just released in Mumbai to considerable acclaim. On YouTube, the trailer that blew everyone’s mind is still trending.

Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Anjum Khetani produced the film. On May 20, the film will be released in theatres.