Kartik Aaryan holds umbrella for Sara Ali Khan: Sara the stunner and Kartik the dapper of Bollywood leaves no chance to woo their fans and now their adorable photo surfacing online where Kartik can be seen holding an umbrella for Sara Ali Khan outside the gym, just like Nick Jonas did for wife Priyanka Chopra in Cannes Film Festival. See photos here

Kartik Aaryan holds umbrella for Sara Ali Khan: A rumored couple of Bollywood Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan yet again storm the internet by showcasing sweet gesture for each other, Kartik in the photo can be seen holding an umbrella for Sara who can’t stop smiling. The duo was spotted outside the gym where paparazzi caught the adorable moment.

Earlier in Cannes Film Festival, Nick Jonas too was found holding the umbrella for wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. No doubt love is the feeling which no one can hide. In Sara and Kartik photo, the duo is looking absolutely adorable in the gym wear, where Sara was seen wearing a white t-shirt with black shorts, Kartik, dressed in all black gym wear. Indeed whether these two are dating each other or not but definitely the duo looks fantastic together.

The rumors were cornering around that Sara recently flew to meet Kartik where he was shooting for the film Pati Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow. Kartik in an interview said Sara has a heart of gold and he enjoys working with her as her positivity reflects on screen and he wishes to love with her again and again.

Check photos here:

On the professional front, Sara and Kartik, both are riding high as for Sara her film Kedarnath has had a successful run at the box office and for the year 2020, Sara is all set to spread her pixie dust with the film Coolie No.1 whereas Kartik to be seen in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Love Aaj Kal.

