Kartik Aryan: One of the most handsome and dashing actors of the Bollywood industry, Kartik Aaryan never misses a chance to astonishing his female fans with his hot and dashing pictures. Kartik Aaryan is quite active on the photo-sharing platform i.e. Instagram. Recently, Kartik Aaryan took the internet by storm after sharing his picture on Instagram. In no time, the picture has garnered almost 6 lakhs likes on Instagram. The actor knows how to create the buzz on social media with his hot and dashing looks.

Kartik Aaryan is considered as a national crush of India. When it comes to popularity amongst girls, he has left behind every actor in the race. Not even fans, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has also a crush on Kartik, and she even admitted it on Karan Johar’s popular and controversial show Koffee with Karan. In his latest Instagram photo, Kartik Aaryan was seen posing in a unique way and almost made his fans skip their heart-beats. The actor has a huge fanbase specifically 9.2 million netizens on his Instagram account. Kartik Aryan Instagram photos are too hot to handle.

In 2011, Kartik Aryan commenced his acting career in Luv Ranjan’s movie titled ‘Pyaar ka punchnama’ and he immediately shot to fame after the release. In the movie, Kartik created a buzz with his 6-minute long speech on girls tantrum. The movie did a good business at the box office and came in the limelight. After that, Kartik never looked back and gave back to back hit movies to the industry such as Pyaar ka punchnama, Luka chupi, Sonu ke titu ki sweety and many more.

Kartik Aryan is very popular among girls, he knows how to spellbound his fans with his pictures. On the work front, Kartik Aryan is currently prepping for his upcoming film Love aj kal 2, Kartik is going to share the screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the movie. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on Dec 2019. The film will be helmed by Imtiaz Ali. It would be interesting to witness Kartik and Sara’s chemistry in the movie.

