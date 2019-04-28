Kartik Aaryan and Jacqueline Fernandez are likely to share the screens in Chashme Baddoor sequel. The producer of the film wanted to cast Kartik Aaryan as the actor is brilliant in rom-com genres and will add more value to their film. Reports reveal that Jacqueline Fernandez liked the script and is on the verge of signing the film.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is among the hottest actors of the industry who misses no chance of creating a buzz with his dapper looks and on-screen performance. After conquering millions of hearts with his hit films, the actor is raising high on TRP charts as well as the favourite list of his fans. Recently, the makers of Chashme Baddoor sequel have approached Kartik Aaryan and Jacqueline Fernandez with the script of the film. Reports suggest that Kartik and Jacqueline are on the verge of signing as Jacqueline liked the script. The producers of the film wanted to feature Kartik Aryan in order to add more value to the film in terms of collection.

The producers reveal that it is a funny, comedy and light film and Kartik Aryan is brilliant in doing such genres. His films not only impress the audience but also do wonders at the box office earning Rs 80 to Rs 100 crore. Reports reveal that once Kartik finishes the second schedule of Imtiaz Ali’s film from Udaipur, he himself will meet the director of the film and will confirm his role.

If these reports turn out to be true, Kartik Aaryan and Jacqueline Fernandez will sizzle the big screens together effortlessly. Despite the fact that the sequel is a rom-com film, the duo will create a buzz with their grace and glamour.

Currently, Kartik Aaryan is busy shooting for his upcoming film which is a sequel to Love Aaj Kal in 2009. The film also features Bollywood beauty Sara Ali Khan and the film will be hit the silver screens on February 14, 2020. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is among the highly anticipated films.

Post to this, the hardworking actor will also appear in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bollywood diva’s Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to appear in a web show Mrs. Serial Killer.

