Filmmaker Karan Johar who was apparently featuring Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles for Dostana 2 has some thing interesting to offer for all his fans. The latest news is Kartik and Janhvi have not been paired opposite each other. Infact, the two Gen-Y stars will be playing siblings in the film, who fall for the same guy. Also, there are plans that Dharma Production would roll out Dostana 2 from October.

As per sources, Kartik is busy with a few projects. He wrapped up Love Aaj Kal and is presently busy shooting Pati, Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow. It is expected that they would finish the film by September-end. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor is juggling between two movies- the biopic on IAF officer Gunjan Saxena and Rooh-i-Afza. She will wrap up the movie shoot by September.

The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face – making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!@apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/XtpSHGMUrv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2019

The idea is to complete the film in two to three schedules. So they would be shooting between October to December. Kartik Aryan has taken a small break from the shoot to finish promotions for Pati, Patni. They would resume the shoot again. After January onwards, Kartik Aryan will move on to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Whereas Janhvi Kapoor will begin prepping for her role in Karan Johar’s Takht. This movie is scheduled to begin early next year.

Talking about Dostana 2, Karan Johar in a recent interview, said that he was excited about taking Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi. Also said that Dharma Productions’ first film. Kartik and they are looking forward to work the film. They would also introduce a new in the male lead role. Collin D’Cunha will also make his directorial debut with Dostana 2.

