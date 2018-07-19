The next gen star Kartik Aaryan has apparently missed out on the opportunity to star in a Karan Johar's film co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan due to overexcitement of his PR team. Sor far, Kartik has bagged 2 films and will be seen in Laxman Uterkar's Luka Chuppi and the Hindi remake of Kannada film Kirik Party.

Landing a role in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is a dream for many of the newcomers. However, one wrong move can do the unexpected and might affect the opportunities offered to them. As Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan rules over the hearts of millions after the super success of his last release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, latest reports suggest that the actor was offered the role of the second lead in a film along with Akshay Kumar, however he has lost on the opportunity due to the overexcitement of his PR team.

According to a report by a leading daily, Dharma productions had sent feelers to the actor regarding the possible role but nothing was concrete. However, his PR team released reports that he has signed a Karan Johar film. With this, the team further leaked the news that he will be paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film.

Speaking about the same, a Trade analyst stated that Kartik thinks that he is an A-list star now and he should be paid accordingly. But, sadly the producers are of a different opinion.

Earlier this month, Kartik had revealed that he will be starring in Laxman Utekar’s Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is scheduled to hit the screens in March 2019. On the other hand, the actor has also replaced Sidharth Malhotra in the Hindi remake of Kannada film Kirik Party. Deemed as a rom-com musical, Kirik Party will be helmed by Abhishek Jain and Kyta Productions.

Revealing further details about the same, Kirik Party’s producer Ajay Kapoor stated that they are very excited to start working on the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party with GenX star Kartik Aaryan. The film will hit the floors in October.

