Bollywood actors Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan are among the most adorable couples who gather attention and win hearts with their simplicity. Starting from dropping each on airports to giving PDA’S, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan always manage to astonish their fans with their pictures. Recently, both of them have finished shooting for their upcoming film Aaj Kal, which is a sequel to 2009 film Love Aaj Kal that featured Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

Recently, in an interview, Kartik Aaryan revealed about his co-star Sara Ali Khan. He opened up saying that he enjoyed every bit of shooting with Sara and quoted that she is a star with a heart of gold. He further added saying that she has a certain positive energy that she manages to bring on-screens and he would love to work with her again and again.

Recently, Sara also dazzled in a fashion show in New Delhi. While Sara looked breathtaking walking on the ramp, Kartik managed to cheer her up with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan at the front seats of the fashion show. Dressed in a beige lehenga with soft curls, the actor looked sizzling hot. Take a look at her pictures–

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is busy shooting for his next film Pati, Patni Aur Woh which is a rom-com film. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is said to be the remake of 1978 film with the same title. In the film, Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Chintu Tyagi and will share the screens with Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar and Student of the year actor Ananya Panday. The film will hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019.

After finishing up the schedule of Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan will then commence with the shoot of Karan Johar’s film Dostana 2 with Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor. In the film, both Janhvi and Kartik will play the role of on-screen siblings. The film will go on floors at the end of the year and will release in the next year.

