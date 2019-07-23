Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan was seen posing with his fans in Lucknow where he is shooting for his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh with co-actors Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The movie is slated to release by the end of this year.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was recently spotted with fans in Lucknow. The actor is currently working for his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The Panchnama series actor has a huge fan following and he never upsets them.

A picture was out on internet recently in which Kartik is seen standing with a group of fans posing for the camera. The fans came to meet him while he was shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the picture, Kartik can be seen with a group of girls holding a photo frame with Kartik’s picture in it. The actor made sure none of them feels bad and gave them equal time showing a good gesture.

Meanwhile, Kartik has been in news after dating rumours of him with Kedarnath Sara Ali Khan. They both have recently finished shooting for a movie together titled Love Aaj Kal 2 directed by Imtiaz Ali. Its the sequel of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal. The actor keeps his social media up to date from time to time treating his fans.

Have a look at the picture:

On the work front, Kartik was last seen Laxman Utekar’s Luka Chuppi featuring Kriti Sanon opposite him. He will be next seen in a romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh which is currently being shot in Lucknow. The movie is being helmed by director Mudassar Aziz.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App