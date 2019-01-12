Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is on a hit run in Bollywood after the success of 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. As the actor gears up for the theatrical release of his upcoming film Luka Chuppi, latest reports suggest that the actor has been roped in for the remake of 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The reports further state that the shooting of the film will commence in February.

It seems like Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is blessed and destined to be successful as the kind of fame and projects he is getting in Bollywood is totally gold. Now, the 28-year-old actor is apparently all set to step in the shoes of Sanjeev Kumar for the remake of 1978’s cult classic Pati Patni Aur Who. According to the latest report by an entertainment portal, after making the successful remake of Yash Chopra’s suspense thriller Ittefaq in 2017, producer Juno Chopra is planning to make the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh that was directed by his grandfather BR Chopra.

As the name of the movie suggests, Pati Patni Aur Woh revolves around an extramarital affair in which the late actor played the role of a man who falls in love with his secretary and later gets into trouble when his wife gets to know about the affair.

As per the reports, Kartik loved the script of the movie and has been roped in to be a part of the remake of the iconic movie. While the main plot of the movie will remain the same, the makers are doing everything possible to make it appealing for today’s audience. The report adds that the shooting of this project will start from February in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Kartik has just finished with the shooting of his upcoming movie Luka Chuppi which stars Kriti Sanon. With this, there is a lot of buzz regarding Imtiaz Ali signing Kartik Aaryan in the lead role opposite Sara Ali Khan in the remake of Love Aaj Kal.

