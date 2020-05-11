Kartik Aryan shares an interesting post on his Instagram where he revealed that his mother scolded him for not sharing asocial media posts on mother's day. He also revealed how he reacted to his mother's demand.

Kartik Aryan has recently shared a post where he revealed his mother’s day special incident. Kartik Aryan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood, among the new ones in the film industry Kartik is doing well and has gain popularity in a short span of time. He is best known for his monologs in the films and these days he was also the talk of the town for his relationship status. Kartik and Sara Ali Khan have been taken into the spotlight for their dating rumors.

Although a number of times the couple has said that they are not dating, the netizens miss any chance to catch them. Also, Paparazzi always spot them. However, Kartik Aaryan was always alleged to date Ananya Panday during the film shoot Pati Patni Aur Woh. Although they later said that they are just good friends and were co-actors during a shoot but nothing is cooking.

Once again Kartik managed to grab the attention of the audience as he seemed to give some hilarious reply to his mother when his mother scolded him for not posting a picture on Instagram with her mother on Mother’s Day. Kartik said that he got lakhs for a post is she going to pay, he made it a funny remark on his mother’s demand. Netizens went crazy to his phenomenal reply. Kartik never misses chance to do fun on social media and also with people in his personal life. See his crazy photo with his mother.

