Despite a slow start at the box office, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has made a power-packed comeback with the blockbuster success of his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. After the film, Kartik has been roped in for Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon and the Hindi remake of Kannada film Kirik Party.

From Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Akaash Vaani, Guest inn London to his latest blockbuster release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan has shown an upward trend in his performance. As the actor continues to rule over million hearts with his boy-next-door image, the path of success for the actor has been not an easy ride. While Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama series rose the actor among the popularity charts, he also experienced a struggling phase where his films like Akaash Vaani and Guest Inn London failed to charm the audience.

However, Kartik turned the tables with the blockbuster success of his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which crossed Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. As the actor continues to ride high after the film, he is in talks with the biggest filmmakers of the country and has already signed 2 big films, namely LukaChuppi opposite Kriti Sanon and the Hindi remake of Kannada film Kirik Party, reportedly replacing Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

Looking at the career graph of Kartik Aaryan, his journey in Bollywood can be minutely compared to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan. After delivering films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Karan Arjun, Biwi No. 1, Hum Saath Saath Hai and Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Salman Khan faced a brief decline where his films struggled to impress the audience. However, he rose like a phoenix at the box office after the massive hit of Wanted.

Be it Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai to Race 3, Salman Khan remains undefeated at the box office. If Kartik Aaryan emerges as the next Salman Khan of Bollywood or not, will only depend on the audience verdict of his upcoming films Luka Chuppi and Kirik Party.

