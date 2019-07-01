Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda have finished the Himachal Pradesh shoot of their upcoming Imtiaz Ali film which is still untitled. Have a look at the stunning photos from the sets.

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda have wrapped the Himachal shooting schedule of their upcoming movie which is not titled yet and is the directorial venture of ace Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The movie was shot for 66 days in Mumbai, Delhi, Udaipur and now Himachal Pradesh.

The movie, which will be tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2, is slated to hit the silver screen on February 14, next year on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day and it will be the first time when we will see the adorable chemistry between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan who are in the lead roles.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday shared beautiful stills from the sets of the movie which feature Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda, Imtiaz Ali and the entire crew of the film. It is apparently the sequel to 2009 blockbuster movie Love Aaj Kal which starred Sara Ali Khan’s father Saif Ali Khan.

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda… Imtiaz Ali completes filming of his new film [not titled yet] in #HimachalPradesh today… The crew shot for 66 days in #Delhi, #Udaipur, #Mumbai and #HimachalPradesh… 14 Feb 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/sgq1wSCQJ8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2019

Sara Ali Khan made her powerful debut last year with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath which performed average at the box office but Sara Ali Khan was critically acclaimed for her performance in the movie. She was next seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba which was a blockbuster and was helmed by Rohit Shetty.

Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, was last seen in Kriti Sanon-starrer comedy-drama Luka Chuppi which was a box office hit. It will be interesting to see Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s fresh chemistry.

