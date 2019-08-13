Sara Ali Khan's birthday was made special by crush turned co-star Kartik Aaryan. On the occasion of her birthday, Kartik jet off to Bangkok to celebrate the day. He also made it official on social media by sharing a mushy post.

After winning the hearts of millions of her fans with her grace, wit and on-screen charm, it seems like she has also managed to charm her ‘crush’ Kartik Aaryan. From Koffee with Karan to doing a romantic movie together, the couple have come a long way in a short span of time. As wishes poured in from around the country on Sara’s birthday, Kartik flew out to Bangkok to make his lady love feel special.

Making it official for the first time ever, Kartik has shared a mushy post on his Instagram account calling her princess. Along with wishing her a happy birthday, he also wished her Eid Mubarak. In the photo shared by Kartik, the duo can be seen posing for a selfie in front a candle-lit cake. Looking at the photo, it seems that the relationship speculations are indeed true.

Celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma and Manish Malhotra have also reacted to the photo while fans are going frenzy in the comment section. While many fans are excited about Kartik’s post, many are also find humour in the situation by asking Kartik to put up a photo with Sara Ali Khan on Raksha Bandhan.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s romantic film tentatively titled as Aaj Kal. They have completed the shooting of the film and it is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Valentine’s Day 2020. Post Aaj Kal, Sara has also started shooting for her next film Coolie No. 1 remake. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in upcoming films like Dostana 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

