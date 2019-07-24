Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming film Aaj Kal but they cannot resist seeing each other. As Kartik shoots for his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh sequel in Lucknow, the duo stepped out for a date night but got swarmed by a sea of fans.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s budding romance is the talk of the town. From talks over Koffee with Karan and being introduced to each other by Ranveer Singh and now being spotted holding hands by the paparazzi, their hush-hush relationship has come a long way. While the shooting of their upcoming film Aaj Kal has completed, it does not deter the duo from meeting and rekindle the spark.

Recently, Kartik and Sara met for some downtime in Lucknow where the former is shooting for his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Their quite date night was going quite well until fans in huge numbers swarmed the place for selfies and autographs.

In a video surfacing on social media, Sara can be seen being her goofy self as she laughs off the awkward situation. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, can be seen protecting his ladylove from the crowd by putting his arm around her and walking her out of the place.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s latest video here:

A sequel of 2009 film Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, Aaj Kal is being helmed by the same director, i.e Imtiaz Ali. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Along with Aaj Kal, Kartik will be seen in upcoming films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Dostana 2. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has been roped in for the sequel of Coolie No.1.

