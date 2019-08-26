Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's relationship is getting more and more serious as their families are getting indulged and both of them are accepted in each other's family.

Sara Ali Khan has always addressed Kartik Aaryan as her crush since she has stepped into the Bollywood. Now it looks like they have found true love in each other as their families are also getting involved. Recently when Kartik’s father was admitted in Mumbai’s hospital Sara went to meet him and this puts a stamp on the acceptance of Sara in Kartik’s family.

On the other side, Kartik is also becoming very dear to Sara’s mom and actress Amrita Singh and she likes Kartik a lot. In fact, according to the reports, Kartik is Sra’s first boyfriend that her mother likes.

It is worth noting that Kartik Aaryan belongs to a conservative family and her parents belong to very different cultures and backgrounds which are way different than the lifestyle of Sara and her family. But then too Sara tried to win the heart of Kartik’s parents and it looks like she is successful in it.

According to the sources both Kartik and Sara share many traits in common that makes their bond even stronger. Both are honest in their opinions. When asked about the marriage, it is said that both Sara and Kartik are young so let them enjoy life with full freedom and let them enjoy marriage and everything are not to be considered.

Sara and Kartik are going to share the screen in the upcoming film by Imtiaz Ali. If we look at the carrer graph of both the star both are doing really well as their films are getting hit on blockbuster and audience apprecuate their acting. as a couple also audience loves them and everyone is looking forward to seeing both of them together.

