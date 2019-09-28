Lukka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan recently attended the 10th Jagran film Festival and talked about his journey in the film industry so far. The actor said he should be relatable to the audience so that they feel he is one of them

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is currently working on his upcoming film Pati Pati Aur Woh along with Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Padnekar. Kartik has proved himself time again by giving many big hits like Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Punchnama series and more. The actor was recently spotted at 10th Jagran film Festival and spoke about his journey so far. Kartik also said he wants to be relatable to the audience so that they should connect with him.

After the success of Luki Chuppi, Kartik has become filmmakers first choice and has signed many big films including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aj Kal 2 opposite Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 with Jahnvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The actor said he wants to remain relatable to the audience as he thinks that is the key to success.

Kartik also opened about his journey in the Indian film industry, he said he’s living the dream he always thought of and is working with all the directors he always wanted to. Kartik added that he’s on a secure place and is working on films which he likes. According to him, the audience relate to him because they think he’s one of them, he said it’s amazing how Bollywood superstars remain relatable to the people and he wishes to do the same.

Punchnama actor Kartik said sometimes he doesn’t feel he’s made for this acting profession, he feels he’s still struggling even after reaching so far as there is a lot of competition. At the beginning of his career, Kartik faced many rejections but learned a lot from them. The actor says he is never happy with his performance and wants to get better every day. Kartik feels blessed working with big directors like Imtiaz Ali and Anees Bazmee. He said he works on every character he has been offered and tries to pay attention to direction and camera angles as it is important for every actor.

