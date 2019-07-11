Kartik Aaryan was spotted at the Mumbai airport where he arrived to pick his co-star Sara Ali Khan. Photos and videos from the same have gone viral on social media.

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan have been grabbing all headlines after they shared adorable photos as well as videos from the sets of their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal 2 and now they have once again stolen the limelight after Kartik Aaryan came to pick her up at the airport on Wednesday night.

Fans are finding it an extremely cute gesture that he went to pick her up from the airport. They have been in news ever since Sara Ali Khan, during a chat with Karan Johar on his celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan disclosed that she has a crush on the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor.

Now, the two will be seen in a movie together and fans are extremely excited to see their on-screen chemistry. They have wrapped the shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming movie which is tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2.

The movie also stars Randeep Hooda and is slated to hit the silver screen on February 14, 2020. Sara Ali Khan made her debut in the Indian film fraternity in 2018 with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath for which she received a lot of critical acclaims.

She was then seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba which was a blockbuster. Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in the remake of Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, is known for movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, among many others, was last seen in Luka Chuppi. He will also be seen in Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh.

