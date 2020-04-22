Bollywood's most loveable actor Kartik Aaryan is currently entertaining his fans to the fullest. From sharing humorous videos on Instagram to the Kooki Poochega session, the actor is delivering some of the most intriguing content on social media. Recently, the actor shares a 15 seconds video where he can be seen; For rest watch the video here---

After film shootings in Bollywood have been suspended for a while, actor Kartik Aaryan is now entertaining his fan base through social media. On a daily basis, he delivers some of the most intriguing videos on Instagram which is unmissable! Earlier today, Kartik shared yet another fun video with an aim to spread happiness among his fans.

He captioned the video, which reads: With a smile, all can overcome difficulty (Haste Haste Kat Jayein Raste) the lines were taken from the 80s hit film Khoon Bhari Maang. In the video, the actor can be seen with two notorious kids as one blows the bubble gum balloon and other slaps to burst it. Though it was merely a 15 seconds video but enough to make you laugh!

Watch the video here:

Talking about Kartik’s contribution during the coronavirus crisis, the actor is not only entertaining but also informing his fans of the importance of social distancing. He recently organised a Myth vs Fact session with a doctor, who on a daily basis tackles 50 to 70 COVID-19 infected patients.

The actor is not sitting ideal at home but doing Work From Home, as Kooki Poochega is the proof of it! In his very own segment, he speaks about all the queries running in every person’s mind, which not only informs but motivates them. Howbeit, only work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, reversing the statement for Kartik exactly fits well in his situation, so keeping that in mind, the actor adds up some spice into his life by developing Tik Tok videos with his sister Kritika, while in return he gets a token of love in the form of a Slap!

Watch the video here:

