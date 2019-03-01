Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all set to hit the silver screens with the movie Love Aaj Kal 2. The movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie also features Randeep Hooda. As per the statement released, the shoot of the movie will start from next week in Delhi and post to which in Punjab.

Finally, it has been confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will romance Sara Ali Khan in their upcoming project Love Aaj Kal 2. The film will be directed by Imtiaz Ali and will also feature Randeep Hooda. The film will also be a reunion for the producer Dinesh Vijan and director Imtiaz Ali after approximately 10 years. The filmmakers confirmed the news by a statement that revealed that the shoot of the movie will commence from next week in Delhi. Kartik Aaryan also quoted that Imtiaz Ali is one of his favourite filmmakers and he always wanted to work with him. Reports reveal that actor Randeep, Sara and Kartik are currently going through the scripts and it is expected that the movie will be shot in Punjab and Delhi.

The reports say that Love Aaj Kal 2 will be the second collaboration of Kartik Aaryan with Dinesh Vijan. Kartik Aaryan’s movie Luka Chuppi has released today and is currently impressing fans with a different genre. Kartik first appeared in the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, post to which he gained recognition and came under limelight after appearing in the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which proved to the turning point for the actor’s life. Talking about future projects, the actor will be appearing in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh in the year 2020. Both Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan came under limelight after Sara conveyed about her desire to date Bollywood actor Kartik on the famous chat show Koffee With Karan 6.

