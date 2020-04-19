Lockdown diaries: Now that the lockdown is extended, the people who have isolated themselves sitting at homes are quite bored and are running out of their favorite pastimes. Now, during the time of crises as well, there is only one Bollywood actor, who is continuing to entertain his fans with his crazy videos—Kartik Aaryan. This won’t be wrong to say that whether it is his funny pictures on Instagram or his TokTok videos, the actor misses no chance of bringing a smile to the faces of his fans with his interesting social media posts.

Now, this time, Kartik Aaryan has chosen Hrithik Roshan for his video and in his recent TikTok video, he has recreated Hrithik Roshan’s iconic scene from Koi Mil Gaya. In the video, using a filter, Kartik Aaryan turns Hrithik and is using an extension as a prop to depict the sounds like Om Om in the scene. Moreover, to add a little more spice, Kartik Aaryan’s sister is also seen mouthing Rekha’s dialogue.

To those, who don’t know Kartik Aaryan, was among the first stars to make his account on the app and his video garnered more than a million views in just 24 hours. Not just this, though, Kartik Aaryan in under self-quarantine, he has also come up with the show Koki Poochega where he is seen taking interviews of all the real-life warriors of Coronavirus. Not just patients, but police people, doctors, medical staff and social workers, who are struggling hard in the battle against COVID-19.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, which was directed by Imtiaz Ali with costar Sara Ali Khan. Moreover, before the lockdown began, Kartik Aaryan was also gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Tanu in leads. Moreover, he will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2.

