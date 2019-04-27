Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently announced the wrap up of Udaipur schedule with a monochrome picture with the filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. In the picture, both the actor and the director are sitting against the backdrop of a monument. The film is a sequel to Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's film Love Aaj Kal of 2009 and will hit the silver screens on February 14, 2020.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is among the hottest actors of the industry who leaves no chance of impressing his fans with his versatile roles and acting skills. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s next project. The film is a sequel to Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan’s film Love Aaj Kal in 2009. It seems Kartik Aaryan is much excited for his film and regularly shares glimpses from the shoot locations. Not only this, but the actor also had a haircut to remove his signature style. Recently, the actor shared a monochrome picture with the director of the film Imtiaz Ali and announced the wrap up of their Udaipur schedule. In the picture, the duo is sitting against the backdrop of a monument.

The first schedule of the film was held in Delhi. From the shoot, a lot of pictures and videos featuring the lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan got viral. Starting from kissing scenes to bike rides, both the actors seem to enjoy each other’s company.

Earlier to this some pictures featuring Kartik Aaryan in school uniform and clean shave got leaked. The film is one of the highly anticipated films as before the release, fans are much-excited for the film as it features Bollywood duo Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Since the time Sara Ali Khan revealed that she wanted to go on date with Kartik Aaryan on the chat show Koffee With Karan, fans wanted Kartik and Sara to sizzle the big screens with their chemistry.

Earlier to this Sara and Katrik shared the first look of their film and fans got crazy to see the duo together and are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the silver screens. Recently, the reports also revealed that Randeep Hooda will also appear in the film in the role of Kartik’s love advisor. Saif Ali Khan was also given a role in the film but somehow the actor denied the offer.

