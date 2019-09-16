Kartik Aaryan YouTube channel teaser: After celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is the latest big star to launch his own YouTube channel. He has shared a teaser on his Instagram account to announce that the channel will be launched today.

Kartik Aaryan YouTube channel teaser: Long gone are the days when fans used to wait for days to watch their favorite superstar on the big screen. Cut to 2019, one click and now you can know what the celebrity did on that particular day behind the scenes. That is the magic of social media and YouTube. It is the celebrities who are now reaching out to their fandom and inviting them to get a peek into their lives.

Kartik Aaryan, who has emerged as the heartthrob of the nation after the blockbuster success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is the latest celebrity to join YouTube. His decision to join YouTube comes after a long list of celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani.

To make an official announcement, Kartik has shared a teaser on his Instagram account promising fun-filled episodes of behind the scenes madness, travelogues, fan encounters and much more. He also promised to present himself as unfiltered, uncensored, unscripted, up close and personal on his YouTube channel. Sharing the video online, Kartik wrote in the caption that his life belongs to his fans and he is glad to welcome all into his life filled with love, laughter and happiness. Kartik Aaryan’s YouTube channel will go live today.

In an earlier interview, Kartik had mentioned that his YouTube channel will feature original and unfiltered content from his everyday life. Along with his professional life, the channel will also encapsulate his love for fashion, fitness and travelling. Kartik added that since YouTube has a huge audience and people love watching videos, he has taken the decision after a lot of thinking. Reports also suggest that his first video will be a behind-the-scenes vlog from Pati Patni Aur Woh shoot in Lucknow.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan has emerged as one of the most bankable young actors in Bollywood. After the success of Luka Chuppi earlier this year, the actor has projects like Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor and newbie Lakshya, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Aaj Kal alongside rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan.

