While Kartik Aaryan is shooting for Imtiaz Ali's sequel of Love Aaj Kal, his co-star, Sara Ali Khan congratulated him for his next film Dostana 2. The actor will also be seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh opposite Bhumi Pednekar and SOTY 2 star Ananya Panday.

On Thursday, Kartik Aaryan revealed on his Instagram account that the actor will star in Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The 2008 Hindi film was a massive hit.

Ever since its announcement, the comments have started flowing in. Sara Ali Khan has all praise for her Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star. To the announcement, Sara responded the movie is going to be lit. However, the second lead of the movie has not been decided yet.

Love Aaj Kal 2 stars have been sharing their pictures and videos from the shoot. The film is shot partly in Delhi, Rajasthan, Mumbai and Shimla. The two walked on the Mall road of Shimla with their faces covered. But the fans recognized the two and ended up posing with them.

Last year Aaryan appeared in two films namely Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi. Both his work was applauded by fans and critics alike and helped him gain momentum in the industry. Besides this, the actor will make his appearance in Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The film is the remake of 1978 movie of the same name. The movie will also star Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The 1978 film was starred by Sanjeev Kapoor, Vidya Sinha and Rageeta.

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan made her debut with 2018 film Kedarnath. Thereafter, she starred opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba. She will now star opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No.1, hit film of the 90s. The movie will be helmed by Coolie No.1’s director David Dhawan.

