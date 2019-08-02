Pyaar ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a picture of his latest photoshoot. In the black and white picture, Kartik looks absolutely handsome. He will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 with the rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently shared a picture on Instagram from his latest photoshoot. The Pyaar ka Punchnama actor never disappoints his fans and keep them up to date with his latest pictures. The actor is seen uploading pictures frequently from the sets of his movie, gym, add breaks, promotions and photoshoots.

Kartik took to Instagram recently and posted a black-white picture of him with a witty caption that says he always tells the truth even when he lies. In the picture, Kartik is seen sitting on a chair wearing a proper suit. He looks absolutely handsome in the picture.

The actor has come a long way from where he started. He has given many big hits like Pyaar ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Lukka Chuppi. Kartik has been in headlines since he started dating Sara Ali Khan. They have recently finished shooting Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 which is slated to release next year.

Currently, Kartik is busy shooting for his next film titled Pati, Patni Aur Woh alongside Bhumi Padnekar and Ananya Pandey. The romantic drama is set to release on December 2 this year. Post this he will be seen in Dostana, Kirik Party and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which will hit the silver screens next year. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the remake of Akshay Kumar’s comedy-horror Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was released in 2007. As per reports, Sara Ali Khan will be seen playing the female lead role opposite Kartik in the film. Kartik is best known for his monologues in Pyaar Ka Punchnama series.

