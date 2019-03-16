Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan recently broke his silence and clarified about the kissing video with Sara Ali Khan, while interacting with a media portal. He replied in a shocking way and doubted upon saying that Is it really Sara and me. Talking about the professional front, both of them will be appearing on screens in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Alia Khan are among the most popular couple as before coming on the screens they both have created a lot of buzz on social media and fans can’t keep calm to see the couple sharing the screens together. Quenching the thirst of the fans, Imtiaz Ali is all set to feature the couple in his next directorial Love Aaj Kal 2, which is said to be the second instalment of Love Aaj Kal in 2009 that featured Deepika Padukone and Saif Alia Khan. Some time back, a blurred video of the duo kissing each other in a Delhi pub got viral. It was said that the scene was captured by a fan while they both were shooting for their upcoming film. Recently, Luka Chuppi actor broke the silence and cleared everything about the video. While interacting with a media portal, on being asked about the video, Kartik asked– Is that really Sara and me? This comment from the actor is enough for the fans to know the uncertainty regarding the credibility of the video.

The rumour of Kartik and Sara got fueled up when Sara confessed about going on a date with Kartik in one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan.Post to which when Kartik appeared on the same show, he replied to Sara saying she just needs to confirm the time and place to the actor. Not only this but Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh also introduced both of them in an award function and the video of the meeting got viral. Talking about work, Kartik is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey.

