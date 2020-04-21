After the Kooki Poochega session, and hearing complaints from sister Kritika, actor Kartik Aaryan decides to spend some time with her. On a daily basis, the duo churns out some of the most entertaining Tik Tok videos, delivering hilarious content. Watch here

After Kartik Aaryan’s sister, Kritika wrote a long complaining note to him for not giving proper time, amid lockdown. Since then, the Luka Chuppi 2 actor decided to spend some quality time with her. The duo on daily basis churns out hilarious Tik Tok videos, delivering some of the most entertaining content on social media that even actors like Arjun Kapoor don’t miss it! Howbeit, in the recent video, Kritika gave a token of love to him in the form of a slap!

Earlier today, Kartik shared the video on Instagram and captioned it: His quarantine job is to wake up, beaten up by sister and back to sleep. In the video, Kritika was seen playing a game with Kartik where he has to follow all her commands, but unfortunately, the game ends up with a slap and he realized it was a trap laid by sister.

Within no time the video got 2.5 million likes with 5,295 comments. After watching the video, even netizens couldn’t stop laughing over it and wrote: Rolf, didn’t expected that, while another wrote: Its just sibling thing. Kritika too commented called it sweet revenge. Meanwhile, actor Arjun Kapoor also reacted to it and wrote: Angrezi Medium.

Talking about Kartik’s bit for the COVID-19 relief the actor did silent donation and he is also spreading awareness related to the infection. Earlier this week he organized a Kooki Pochega session where he asked crucial questions to an Ahemdabad Doctor who daily tackles 50 to 60 patients in a day.

His sister, Kritika who is a doctor by profession also lauded him for taking this initiative as it was necessary in the time of coronavirus crisis and said, she is proud of him.

