The Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety fame Kartik Aryan's behaviour has reportedly upset a perfume brand which he signed a contract with. The actor's recent public announcement regarding the contract without anyone's consent has created a fuss and the brand's management has decided to put his payment on hold until Kartik approaches them to talk and work things out.

The big success of Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety, which has made its mark in the 100 crore club of Bollywood has landed actor Kartik Aryan on the highway to fame. The actor has reportedly become the desirable face of several brands; as recently actor-singer Farhan Akhtar has been replaced by Kartik as the ambassador of a deodorant brand. As per reports, a perfume brand has recently signed a contract with Kartik and in a hurry, the actor has made the announcement public regarding the contract.

According to a source, the brand has decided to put the actor’s payment on hold as the management claims this to be a breach of contract. Since Kartik has already shot the commercial on a good price, the management has asked the actor to meet and work things out.

The 27-year-old actor who made his Bollywood debut with Pyar Ka Punchnama in 2011 is reportedly working on two big projects; Luka Chuppi and Kirik Party remake. The actor has replaced Sidharth Malhotra in the Hindi remake of Kannada rom-com, Kirik Party.

On March 25, Kartik Aryan walked the ramp with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo turned showstoppers for the night during ace designer Manish Malhotra’s show in Singapore.

Hailing from Gwalior, the actor holds an engineering degree in Biotechnology as he simultaneously struggled to make his luck into acting. While shooting for his first film, Kartik shared a 2BHK flat in Lokhandwala with 12 roommates. However, he never let anyone know about his ambition until he got his first break into acting.

