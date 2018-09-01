Kartik Aryan stunned his fans with his hot avatar in his last film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and now he is ready to set the internet on fire with his Luka Chhupi looks. With already a huge fan following, Kartik never seizes an opportunity to impress his fans with his heart-warming smile and appealing eyes. The smooth and sexy jaw-line of Kartik turns every head in the room and fastens every fan's heart. This photo is a proof of his unparalleled charm.

The captivating look of Kartik Aryan will leave you stunned

Kartik Aryan, who amassed a huge fan following for his super-famous monologue in Pyar Ka Punchnama, is now grabbing eye-balls for his intense and sexy looks. The Bollywood ‘boy next door’ is now staggering people with his immensely attractive persona. He recently posted a monochrome photo of him which is winning the internet all over again. Apparently, this photo belongs to a shoot done for his upcoming movie Luka Chuppi where he is wearing a check shirt and accessorizing the look with a classic watch. Kartik has surely uplifted his fashion game a lot now and the fans are loving his little experiments.

Pyar Ka Punchnama lead has been in the headline for creating a lot of buzz with his unique selection of movies. Kartik’s last film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety gained a massive success on box-office. The King of monologues assembled a lot of love from fans showcasing himself as a guy every other guy could relate to. Kartik bashed his impression as a cute chocolate boy in Bollywood and replaced it with a six-pack hottie!

The contagious smile and wit of Kartik make him irresistibly hotter! With an envious height and well-crafted physique he never lets the chance to seize the show. The blissful personality of Kartik makes him a combination of fun and funny with a sexy body to die for.

On the work front, the handsome hunk will soon be seen in the Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi which is slated to release in the month of March next year.

